Bruins Agree To Eight-Year Contract Extension With Hampus Lindholm

Lindholm was traded to Boston on Saturday

Hampus Lindholm will be sticking with the Bruins for quite some time.

Boston on Saturday traded for the defenseman, sending Urho Vaakanainen, John Moore and three draft picks to the Anaheim Ducks.

Reports quickly surfaced that the Bruins were working on a contract extension with Lindholm, and it came to fruition shortly after the B’s wrapped up practice Sunday at Warrior Ice Arena. The Bruins announced they have agreed to an eight-year extension with the 28-year-old blueliner.

The annual cap hit is $6.5 million.

Lindholm will be a top-four defenseman on the Bruins and have an experienced partner after being alongside 19-year-old Jamie Drysdale in Anaheim.

The Bruins play the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, but head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Sunday that Lindholm likely won’t debut with his new team until Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

