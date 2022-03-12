Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Pleased To Be Getting Contributions From All Lines

NESN Logo Sign In

Secondary scoring has seemed to be an issue for the Bruins of late, but things appear to be turning around this season.

Boston is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games, with its most recent victory coming when the Bruins flipped the script, scored in the final 20 seconds and beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Over the 10-game stretch, the Bruins have seen Craig Smith and Jake DeBrusk score hat tricks and get goals from Erik Haula, Trent Frederic and other bottom-six forwards.

“Now you see Haula’s line and you see Taylor (Hall) every night making plays and you see (Charlie) Coyle’s line contributing, the D helping out,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after Friday’s practice, per team-provided audio. “(Connor Clifton’s) made some plays recently that led to goals, power plays are coming around a little bit better now.”

Cassidy has praised the line of Smith, Frederic and Coyle since they became a unit and seemed to be quite the force for the Bruins.

With the Black and Gold getting contributions from everyone of late, Cassidy believes it’s only making the Bruins stronger.

“That’s what makes good teams. We can play through and get points when maybe guys you expect to score aren’t. So, I think that’s a real positive for the group.”