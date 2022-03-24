Bruins Focus: Boston Looks To Gain Ground In Standings Vs. Lightning, Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins return to action Thursday night with a chance to gain some ground in the standings when they kick off their homestand against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It will be the first time Boston fans will see Hampus Lindholm in the eight-spoked B as he makes his debut on the blueline after being traded to the B’s from the Anaheim Ducks. The Lightning also made some tweaks to their lineup ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, so Thursday will mark a big test for the Bruins.

Patrice Bergeron will not return to the lineup and will miss his fourth straight game with an elbow infection that required surgery. Head coach Bruce Cassidy knows the injury isn’t a long-term thing and is hopeful the captain will return Saturday.

Boston also welcomes Zdeno Chara and the New York Islanders to TD Garden on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at what’s next for the Bruins:

Thursday, March 24 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 26 vs. New York Islanders at 12:30 p.m. ET

What Bruins fans need to know

The Bruins are coming off a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over the rival Montreal Canadiens, while the Lightning have lost two straight games and are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. The third line of Craig Smith, Trent Frederic and Charlie Coyle continues to stay hot and Brad Marchand has begun to heat up once again. All the momentum is swinging in Boston’s favor.