Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury kept the Boston Bruins on their toes in a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory for the Black and Gold.

Matt Grzelcyk came in with the clutch game-winning goal following an overturned goal from Charlie Coyle in the third period.

Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.