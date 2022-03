NESN Logo Sign In

With captain Patrice Bergeron currently out with an upper body injury, the Bruins still held it down on Friday night in Winnipeg, securing a 4-2 victory over the Jets.

This win came on the night of David Pastrnak’s 500th career game. Charlie Coyle recorded three assists, his fist time doing so since 2017 and Brad Marchand secured his 7th straight season with 60 or more points.

George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above.