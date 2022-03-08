Bruins Highlight Women Who Helped Shape Their Careers On International Women’s Day

Happy International Women's Day!

Tuesday marked International Women’s Day, and some members of the Boston Bruins were able to highlight important women in their lives.

The B’s on Tuesday posted a video to Twitter that featured Brandon Carlo, Nick Foligno, Charlie McAvoy Taylor Hall and Patrice Bergeron. The five of them spoke highly of several different women — from skating coaches to hockey moms — and how they impacted their careers.

Bergeron highlighted Hayley Wickenheiser, the first woman to play a position other than goalie in men’s professional hockey, and easily could be considered the greatest women’s hockey player of all time.

There were several great women that received recognition. Check out the video below:

The Bruins return to action Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.

