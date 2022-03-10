Bruins Hold 50/50 Raffle In Memory Of Trooper Tamar Bucci

NESN Logo Sign In

Join the Boston Bruins in honoring the memory of a dedicated public servant.

The Bruins Foundation is holding a 50/50 raffle Thursday to benefit the State Police Association of Massachusetts Benevolent Fund in the memory of Trooper Tamar Bucci, who was killed last week while on duty. Enter now by purchasing tickets at BostonBruins.com/5050 or at TD Garden during Thursday night’s Bruins versus Chicago Blackhawks matchup.

S.P.A.M. represents all troopers and sergeants in the State Police in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The raffle now is open and will run until the start of the third period of Bruins-Blackhawks. The winner will claim 50% of the jackpot, and the other half will benefit the S.P.A.M. Benevolent Fund in the memory of Trooper Bucci.