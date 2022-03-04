Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Won’t Win Vezina Season, But Could Soon

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman is having a rookie year for the ages.

The young Bruins netminder has had a roller coaster of a season after beginning the campaign with the big club before being sent down to the Providence Bruins when Tuukka Rask returned, and now is back in Boston and may never leave.

Swayman won’t win the Vezina Trophy — awarded to the league’s most impressive goaltender — this season but likely will find himself in consideration over the next few years if he’s able to replicate his play from this season.

The 23-year-old leads the league in goals against average at a miniscule 1.95 and is third in the league with a .930 save percentage. These numbers aren’t far off his stats towards the end of last season after initially getting called up. He allowed just 1.5 goals per game and had a .945 save percentage in 10 games.

Swayman has played just 25 games this season so it’s obviously a small sample size, but the rookie is showing he belongs and likely will be around for a long time.

Although he won’t take home the Vezina this season, there is a chance he’s able to claim some hardware at the regular season’s end.