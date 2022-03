NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins kept up the winning momentum on the West Coast with a 7-0 shutout victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

All eyes were on Jake Debrusk who recorded his first career hat trick and four-point game. Erik Haula also had a night, netting back-to-back goals in the third period to nail in the win for the B’s.

Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.