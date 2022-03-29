Bruins Mourn Death Of Senators Owner Eugene Melnyk

NESN Logo Sign In

The death of the Ottawa Senators owner is reverberating through the NHL community.

The Boston Bruins sent their condolences to the Senators on Tuesday, following the death of owner Eugene Melnyk. The Bruins did so via Twitter in a response to the Senators’ announcement of Melnyk’s death at age 62.

“The Boston Bruins are saddened by the passing of Eugene Melnyk,” the B’s wrote in a tweet. “Our thoughts are with the Melnyk family, the Senators organization, and all of those across the hockey community who are mourning his loss.”

The Bruins are surging toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Senators are languishing outside of the postseason picture, but the Atlantic Division rivals — recent trading partners — both have heavy collective hearts over Melnyk’s death.