Bruins, NHL Celebrate As Charlie McAvoy Sets Career High For Points

Having passed the eye test with flying colors, Charlie McAvoy solidifies his case as a Boston Bruins star with some impressive numbers.
The Bruins defenseman set a career high for points in a season Monday during Boston’s 7-0 shellacking of the Los Angeles Kings. McAvoy registered two assists in the win, taking his 2021-22 points total to 34.
The NHL and Bruins both celebrated McAvoy’s mark.
“We’ve got a new career-best in points for Charlie McAvoy (@CMcAvoy44)! ?,” the NHL wrote in a tweet.
“Mac hits his mark,” the Bruins wrote in a tweet. “With two assists against the Kings, @CMcAvoy44 set a new career high for points in a season with 34.”
Despite being just 24 years young, McAvoy has blossomed into the Bruins’ best blue-liner. His coaches and teammates rave about him, and a prominent member of the NHL community also has highlighted him recently: ESPN’s Kristen Shilton noted his points total last week in a column.
The Bruins have 29 games remaining in the regular season. Barring injury or other unexpected absence, McAvoy likely will take his points total even higher.
And he undoubtedly will seek to equal and surpass the career high he sets this year for many seasons to come.