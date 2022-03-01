Bruins, NHL Celebrate As Charlie McAvoy Sets Career High For Points

NESN Logo Sign In

Having passed the eye test with flying colors, Charlie McAvoy solidifies his case as a Boston Bruins star with some impressive numbers.

The Bruins defenseman set a career high for points in a season Monday during Boston’s 7-0 shellacking of the Los Angeles Kings. McAvoy registered two assists in the win, taking his 2021-22 points total to 34.

The NHL and Bruins both celebrated McAvoy’s mark.

“We’ve got a new career-best in points for Charlie McAvoy (@CMcAvoy44)! ?,” the NHL wrote in a tweet.

“Mac hits his mark,” the Bruins wrote in a tweet. “With two assists against the Kings, @CMcAvoy44 set a new career high for points in a season with 34.”

Despite being just 24 years young, McAvoy has blossomed into the Bruins’ best blue-liner. His coaches and teammates rave about him, and a prominent member of the NHL community also has highlighted him recently: ESPN’s Kristen Shilton noted his points total last week in a column.