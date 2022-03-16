Bruins’ Nick Foligno Celebrates ‘Special Day’ After Playing 1,000th NHL Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Nick Foligno understandably was feeling on top of the world Tuesday night.

Not only did the Boston Bruins left wing play in his 1,000th career NHL game, he also helped his team earn a 2-1 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks. To mark the occasion, Foligno received the game puck and a jersey signed by his teammates afterward and he reacted to it all by sharing the most upbeat of messages via Twitter.

“Special day with a special group! Big win to finish it off!” Foligno wrote in a tweet.

Special day with a special group! Big win to finish it off! ?? https://t.co/ngonu7JPSS — Nick Foligno (@NickFoligno) March 16, 2022

Foligno had been focusing on others, particularly his family and supporters, prior to reaching the 1,000-game mark. He stayed consistent after the game by highlighting the result and his teammates.

The Bruins will honor Foligno’s achievement April 2 at TD Garden when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. He’ll have no choice but to be comfortable being the center of attention that night. That is, until the puck drops in Bruins-Blue Jackets.