Bruins’ Nick Foligno Grateful For Support Ahead Of 1,000th NHL Game

Nick Foligno will reach a career milestone Tuesday night when the Boston Bruins take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

The forward will play in his 1,000th NHL game, something his father, Mike Foligno, did in 1994.

Foligno is in the midst of his first season with the Bruins after five years with the Ottawa Senators, nine with the Columbus Blue Jackets and part of one with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is a respected NHL veteran and B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy has raved about his leadership.

After Tuesday’s practice in Chicago — during which Foligno led the stretch at the end — the 34-year-old reflected on the last 999 games and how much support he has received over the years.

“You think about everybody.” Foligno told reporters, per team-provided audio. “I’m not one to think about myself too often.

“First of all, I’m really enjoying being with this group, I’m very happy that it comes with this group. I care about these guys a lot in the short time I’ve been with them. Just looking around and it was nice to be together in that way.

“And family, friends, people that have meant a lot to me over the years, they’ve reached out the past couple days, you just realize how many people support you throughout your career. You don’t do it alone, you lean on a lot of people at certain times, on and off the ice. I’ve had some things go on off the ice, as well, throughout my career, so I’m very thankful and very appreciative and just really excited I’ve been able to play in the game that long and make an impact on it.”