Bruins Notes: Boston Takes 10 Of 12 Possible Points On Tough Road Trip

The Bruins taking 10 out of a possible 12 points on a 12-day, six-game road trip that spanned the west coast certainly is something to be happy about.

Boston put a bow on its latest swing Saturday night with a 5-4 shootout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Saturday’s win by no means was easy. Patrice Bergeron put the Bruins ahead in the third period before Jakub Voracek tied it at 4-4 with just 1.8 seconds to go in regulation. Five minutes of overtime wasn’t enough, but David Pastrnak put the game away in Round 3 of the shootout.

It was a full-team effort Saturday, as well as the entire road trip, with secondary scoring really coming up big over the last six games.

“It’s great to see the chemistry from one line to the next, it’s been great,” Bergeron told Sophia Jurksztowicz after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Some nice consistency going on right now from one line to another. When we play together, everyone is chipping in and finding ways, we’re a tough team to beat. … Tonight wasn’t easy ? We stuck with it and we got the result.”

This trip was a crucial time for the Black and Gold to pick up some ground in the Atlantic Division and build a cushion between them and the Washington Capitals for the top wild-card spot, and now the Bruins find themselves just two points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place.