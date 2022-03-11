Bruins Notes: How Bruce Cassidy Felt About Third-Period Response

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins finally got one to go their way in the final minute Thursday night as Boston earned a 4-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks after a game-winning goal in the final minute from David Pastrnak.

It certainly served as a much-appreciated change of pace for the Bruins after they had allowed the game-tying goal in the final 30 seconds during three of their previous four games. Boston lost Monday to the Los Angeles Kings in overtime after allowing the game-tying goal with 25 seconds left in regulation.

“We kept after it offensively and for us to score one late, all the ones we’ve given up late, yeah, that’s a nice turn of events for us,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said referencing Pastrnak’s tally at 19:42, per a team-provided video.

Jack Ahcan added, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage: “Yeah, it’s kind of been going the other way for the past few games the final 30 seconds. Ended up getting a bounce there for us. It’s just all about staying positive, you know, we finally got a bounce at home and it was a great feeling.”

Cassidy acknowledged how he liked Boston’s response in the period despite allowing a game-tying goal on the power play earlier in the third.

“Well, I think we had an attack mentality. I thought Taylor Hall’s line really picked it up in the third, he got skating more, attacked through the middle of the ice,” Cassidy said. “We were playing to win the hockey game, which I like.”

Here are more notes from Bruins-Blackhawks: