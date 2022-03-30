Bruins Notes: Maple Leafs ‘More Hungry’ In Boston’s 6-4 Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6-4, on Tuesday at TD Garden. In doing so, they ended a four-game winning streak and also fell behind the Leafs in the Atlantic Division standings after entering the night even with 87 points each.

The final score doesn’t necessarily reflect what occurred during the game, considering the Bruins trailed 6-1 in the second period. But after the loss, head coach Bruce Cassidy and Bruins players expressed their disappointment with the outcome.

“It’s a loss, a home loss,” Cassidy said. “They were clearly better than us, to a team that we may see down the road. So it’s disappointing in that regard. We’ll go back to work tomorrow, let’s see how we respond Thursday. But it’s disappointing we weren’t better.”

Curtis Lazar, who scored in the third period as Boston began to come back, said he thought the Leafs had more energy Tuesday.

“I just thought they were more hungry tonight. It’s a good lesson for our team to keep pushing here down the stretch,” Lazar said. “We’re going to get them again during the regular season and we’ll hopefully cross paths later on. It’s a learning curve for our team, I guess you could say.”

The Bruins will get one more shot at the Maple Leafs before any potential postseason meeting, as the sides are set to meet in the regular season finale on April 29 in Toronto.

Here are more notes from Tuesday’s Bruins-Maple Leafs game:

— Tuesday’s game marked the first regular-season win for Toronto at TD Garden since Nov. 11, 2017.