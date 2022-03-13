Bruins Notes: Third Line Stays Hot, Continues Dominance For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins long have been considered a one-line team when Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand did a lot of the heavy lifting for Boston over the last few seasons.

But it may be time to retire that narrative.

The Bruins beat the Coyotes 3-2 on Saturday night at TD Garden to not only snap Arizona’s four-game win streak but beat the Yotes for the 18th consecutive time.

Craig Smith accounted for two goals while Charlie Coyle potted the game-winner in the final four minutes of the game.

THE KID FROM WEYMOUTH CALLS GAME pic.twitter.com/8nthOFoZim — NESN (@NESN) March 13, 2022

Trent Frederic had two assists as that third line continues to stay hot and help the Bruins win games.

“I think they’re playing to the identity of how they would need to play to score on a regular basis which is typically, they’re playing behind the D, they’re winning pucks, getting pucks back, good forechecks in synch together in the O-zone with their spacing,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said during his postgame press conference, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “They’re scoring a lot of goals like that. They’ve capitalized on the rush by they’re not overthinking it. … They’re doing a good job with all that stuff, away from the puck right now they’re very reliable with their board work. … They’re doing a lot of smart things.”