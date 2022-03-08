Bruins Notes: How Boston Is Reacting To Troubling Theme Of Late

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins unfortunately continued a troubling theme during Monday’s overtime loss against the Los Angeles Kings as Boston allowed the visitors to score the game-tying tally late in regulation for the third time in four contests.

And while Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy credited Monday to being more of an unlucky bounce than a self-inflicted mistake, it nevertheless allowed the Kings to mount a late comeback and ultimately limit Boston to one point in a game that felt more like a loss.

Bruins forward Craig Smith, who finished with two points including what was 25 seconds away from being the game-winning goal, explained how the group is going about dealing with the concerning issue.

“Yeah, yeah and that’s certainly stuff we can look at on video but it’s happening, if you look at just a segment of last two weeks, it’s happening too often,” Smith said after the 3-2 overtime defeat per a team-provided video. “And like I said, you can go back and look at video and correct those things and move forward. There’s only two things you can do — you sit and be pissed about it, which, you know, we are right now, but we got to make the next step forward and make the corrections and make sure that we’re tightening up. It’s all things that we can fix, and we have the people to do it.

“It’s unfortunate, but we got the guys in the room here to make the switch and step up.”

Cassidy was asked if there was anything in common between the three examples and expressed how the prior two against Anaheim and Columbus came as Boston was sent to the penalty box.

Here are more Bruins-Kings notes: