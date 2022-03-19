Bruins Trade For Hampus Lindholm, Send Players And Picks To Ducks

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (6:35 p.m.): The Bruins officially announced they traded for defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Kodie Curran and sent Urho Vaakanainen, John Moore and a package of draft picks (2022 first-round, 2023 second-round, 2024 second-round) to the Anaheim Ducks.

ORIGINAL STORY: With days to go, the Boston Bruins got in on the action at the NHL trade deadline and reportedly bolstered their blue line with the addition of defenseman Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks.

NHL broadcaster Kevin Weekes was the first to report the deal Saturday, while TSN’s Frank Seravalli confirmed the report shortly after.

It took a while for multiple reports to come out regarding what the Bruins sent to Anaheim, but TSN’s Chris Johnston joined LeBrun in reporting the Bruins sent Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore to Anaheim as part of a package that included three draft picks.

The Bruins sent their 2022 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2023 and 2024, per Johnston and LeBrun. Per Johnston, the Ducks are retaining 50% of Lindholm’s contract, while Seravalli added the Ducks will take on Moore’s contract.

Earlier Saturday, Seravalli reported the Bruins were looking to add a “left-shot defenseman” nearing the deadline and said Boston was interested in a number of prolific skaters that fell into that category, including Lindholm, Jakob Chychrun, Mark Giordano and Calvin De Haan.

It reportedly wasn’t hard to convince the Ducks to part with Lindholm, who will enter free agency following the conclusion of the season. Lindholm did not play against the Florida Panthers on Friday, and LeBrun reported he was holding out until Anaheim found a trade partner.