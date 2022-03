NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins never gave up on this one.

Boston defeated the Montreal Canadiens in overtime Monday night thanks to a Brad Marchand goal in overtime — his second of the game.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed the team’s outing after the win, giving credit to the team’s ability to keep pushing until the very end.

