Four Bruins Takeaways As Boston Returns From Season-Defining Road Trip

To say the Boston Bruins’ 12-day, six-game road trip was a success would be an understatement.

The Bruins (5-1) secured 10 of a possible 12 points in the standings, moving them to within two points of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division and adding some extra cushion in the wild-card race, where Boston entered Monday with a 13-point edge over the third-place Columbus Blue Jackets.

More importantly, the Bruins answered many of the questions they faced — in resounding fashion — and showed they’re a club to be taken seriously this season despite a few occasional hiccups.

So, as the B’s return to TD Garden on Monday night for the start of a three-game homestand, let’s first jet through four quick takeaways from Boston’s very productive business trip.

1. The Bruins suddenly look deep

The Bruins have been top-heavy in recent years, led offensively by Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak — arguably the best line in the NHL. But a few recent lineup tweaks have completely changed the look and feel of Boston’s attack. The B’s showed great scoring balance during their trip.

Moving Jake DeBrusk to the top line — alongside Bergeron and Marchand — has been huge. Not only for him. But also for Pastrnak, who’s now thriving on the second line with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula.

The Bruins hoped after David Krejci left over the offseason that Charlie Coyle would be able to fill the team’s second-line center void. He’s proven a more natural fit on the third line, though, and that’s where he currently centers Trent Frederic and Craig Smith, forming a trio that’s been really solid together.