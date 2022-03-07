Four Bruins Takeaways As Boston Returns From Season-Defining Road Trip

To say the Boston Bruins’ 12-day, six-game road trip was a success would be an understatement.
The Bruins (5-1) secured 10 of a possible 12 points in the standings, moving them to within two points of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division and adding some extra cushion in the wild-card race, where Boston entered Monday with a 13-point edge over the third-place Columbus Blue Jackets.
More importantly, the Bruins answered many of the questions they faced — in resounding fashion — and showed they’re a club to be taken seriously this season despite a few occasional hiccups.
So, as the B’s return to TD Garden on Monday night for the start of a three-game homestand, let’s first jet through four quick takeaways from Boston’s very productive business trip.
1. The Bruins suddenly look deep
The Bruins have been top-heavy in recent years, led offensively by Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak — arguably the best line in the NHL. But a few recent lineup tweaks have completely changed the look and feel of Boston’s attack. The B’s showed great scoring balance during their trip.
Moving Jake DeBrusk to the top line — alongside Bergeron and Marchand — has been huge. Not only for him. But also for Pastrnak, who’s now thriving on the second line with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula.
The Bruins hoped after David Krejci left over the offseason that Charlie Coyle would be able to fill the team’s second-line center void. He’s proven a more natural fit on the third line, though, and that’s where he currently centers Trent Frederic and Craig Smith, forming a trio that’s been really solid together.
Even the fourth line — comprised of Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek and Curtis Lazar — looks fully capable of making an impact, a development that’s very encouraging given the organization’s longstanding DNA of leaning on “grinders” night in and night out.
Of course, injuries (knock on wood) could test Boston’s depth at some point. And the Bruins still could use upgrades, both at forward and on defense. But Oskar Steen flashed during his recent NHL stint, and Urho Vaakanainen is nearing a return to the Bruins’ blue line.
A team that once appeared to have a lot of holes suddenly doesn’t seem so leaky.
2. Jake DeBrusk is thriving at the right time
The DeBrusk situation initially was uncomfortable. Now, with DeBrusk totaling eight goals over his last eight games, it’s much more palatable. The Bruins aren’t backed into a corner quite as much.
There’s been nothing to suggest DeBrusk has changed his mind regarding his trade request, even in light of moving to the first line and going on a tear. But there’s also nothing to suggest he’ll completely mail it in if the Bruins don’t deal him before the March 21 NHL trade deadline. And if they do, it’s probably fair to assume he’s boosted his trade value over the last few weeks.
Of course, the Bruins run the risk of messing with a good thing if they trade DeBrusk now, a possibility that could make for some uncomfortable negotiations. But it sure beats the alternative of DeBrusk not producing at all, especially as the Bruins headed out West for a pivotal stretch of their season.
3. Jeremy Swayman is a legitimate No. 1 goaltender
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy called out Swayman after a lackluster performance against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 8, and the rookie netminder has been nails ever since, establishing himself as the clear 1A to Linus Ullmark’s 1B.
Swayman is 7-0-1 with a 1.34 goals against average and a .953 save percentage in his last eight games. The 23-year-old surrendered four goals Saturday night in Columbus, but the Bruins still won the game in a shootout and should feel good about Swayman’s recent performance.
Swayman was named NHL Rookie of the Month for February. That won’t be the last honor he receives in his career, as the future sure looks bright.
4. The Bruins absolutely should be buyers
As mentioned, the trade deadline is coming up on March 21. Had the Bruins laid an egg out West, one could have argued in favor of general manager Don Sweeney making only minor changes to the roster or even selling off a few pieces if it made sense for the future.
Now, after a road trip that could define their season for the better, both on and off the ice, the Bruins should approach the deadline with added aggressiveness. They shouldn’t be reckless, obviously, but this group just proved it’s worth investing in with an eye toward making a deep playoff run.
The Bruins entered Monday with an 8-2-1 record in their last 11 games despite 10 of those contests coming away from TD Garden. They own the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, three points ahead of the Washington Capitals, and perhaps for the first time all season look like legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.