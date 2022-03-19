Bruins Tough To Beat After Losses; Bruce Cassidy Offers Three Reasons Why

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have proven their resilience in 2021-22.

Bruce Cassidy detailed why the B’s have been so hard to beat in games they play coming off losses. Boston is 18-4-2 in such games, and Cassidy believes that impressive record is the result of his players’ collective disdain for defeat.

“We don’t like losing,” Cassidy said Friday night following the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. “I think our guys the next night (after a loss) are usually ready to go. “? That’s a credit to the guys in the room for keeping their composure and upping their game when they needed to.”

The Bruins’ longest losing streak of the season is just two games. Cassidy said it’s important for coaches to maintain belief in the overall strategy they set for their teams, especially when teams suffer inevitable losses.

“You have to get back to your structure and your game and a mentality that, ‘okay , it didn’t go our way the other night but we’re gonna stick with the plan. We’re not gonna change everything.’ You’re always tweaking for your opponent, but at the end of the day you’re gonna get back to your game and what’s been successful for you. I think our guys understand that, how we need to play to be in games and win games.

“… As a coach, you have to trust your guys. You might shift a few around here and there but trust your guys to get it done play the right way. Remind them about those things and I think that’s what happens with us through the year.”

In his final point Cassidy noted the importance goaltenders have in preventing their teams from skidding out of control.