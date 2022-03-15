Bruins Trade Target: Pros, Cons Of Potential Deal For Max Domi

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins find themselves trying to gain ground in the Atlantic Division standings with the March 21 NHL trade deadline right around the corner.

There are some trade targets that would make sense for Boston to look into. We’ll examine a few possible Bruins trade targets and offer a verdict on whether the team should make the move. Next up: Max Domi.

Max Domi has been a bit of an NHL journeyman throughout his seven seasons in the league. Could that trend continue heading into the NHL trade deadline?

Domi is currently a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets, skating on their second line alongside Cole Sillinger and Oliver Bjorkstrand. While he hit a bit of a slump in the month of January, the winger has hit his stride and has logged seven points across the Blue Jackets’ past seven games.

The Blue Jackets reportedly were open to dealing Domi back in January, but given his recent rise in production, it’s unclear if that still is true. But if he is available ahead of the March 21 deadline, would it be worth it for Boston to take a flyer?

Let’s examine.

Age: 27

Position: Left wing

2022 stats: 9 goals, 22 assists, 31 points, averaging 13:31 time on ice

Contract status: $5.3 million cap hit, will be unrestricted free agent after this season

Have they already been linked to the B’s?: No