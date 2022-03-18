Bruins Trade Targets: Pros, Cons Of Potential Deal For J.T. Miller

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins find themselves trying to gain ground in the Atlantic Division standings with the March 21 NHL trade deadline right around the corner.

There are some trade targets that would make sense for Boston to look into. We’ll examine a few possible Bruins trade targets and offer a verdict on whether the team should make the move. Next up: J.T. Miller.

The NHL trade deadline draws closer and closer, leading to teams around the league to try to make a splash for a hopeful Stanley Cup playoff run. The Bruins believably have a shot at being in the discussion of Stanley Cup contenders, but they are presumably a move or two away from being in the same conversations as teams like the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche.

The needs for the Black and Gold come on offense and defense. We’ve made the effort to breakdown possible additions on the defense with the Seattle Kraken’s Mike Giordano and the Detroit Red Wings’ Nick Leddy. On offense, we looked at Vancouver Canucks right wing Conor Garland and now will check out his linemate J.T. Miller and if it makes sense for the Bruins to get him.

Age: 29

Position: Center

2022 stats: 24 goals, 49 assists, 73 points, 10 plus/minus, averaging 20:53 time on ice

Contract status: $5.25 million cap hit, signed through 2022-23 season

Have they already been linked to the B’s?: No

Pros

Miller, 29, arguably is the best forward on the market. So far this season, the Canucks center has 24 goals, 49 assists, and 73 points on his season — a career-high. Inserting Miller into the second line between Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak sounds almost too good to be true. The center is on Vancouver’s first power-play unit and is on the penalty kill, as well, making him that much more enticing as a potential addition. Currently in his prime, Miller also has one more year on his contract making his price higher than just a normal rental at the trade deadline.

Adding a player like Miller to the team wouldn’t only be an upgrade but an acquisition that establishes the Bruins as a true contender. It could be worth it for Boston if it wants to go all in.