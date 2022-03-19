Bruins Trade Targets: Pros, Cons Of Potential Deal For Jakob Chychrun

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins find themselves trying to gain ground in the Atlantic Division standings with the March 21 NHL trade deadline right around the corner.

There are some trade targets that would make sense for Boston to look into. We’ll examine a few possible Bruins trade targets and offer a verdict on whether the team should make the move. Next up: Jakob Chychrun.

The Arizona Coyotes could afford to be sellers at the NHL trade deadline, and Jakob Chychrun’s name has been thrown around quite a bit.

The 23-year-old defenseman would be a nice fit for the Bruins, but his age, contract and ability to make plays offensively and play on special teams will require teams to give up quite a bit.

Chychrun has been linked to the Bruins of late, and with the deadline just days away let’s dive in to see if it would be worth it for the B’s to acquire him.

Age: 23

Position: Defenseman

2022 stats: Seven goals, 14 assists, 21 points, averaging 22:59 time on ice

Contract status: $4.6 million cap hit, signed through 2024-25 season

Have they already been linked to the B’s?: Yes

Pros

Chychrun would be a great fit on the Bruins’ blue line. He’s young, a strong offensive player, his cap hit is attractive and he’s got some term left. You’d also have him locked up during the beginning of his prime, and someone like him figures to only get better as time goes on.