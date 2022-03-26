Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Upset Islanders For Patrice Bergeron’s 1200th Game

Welcome back Bergy!

The Boston Bruins defeated the New York Islanders 6-3 at TD Garden on Saturday. The win also marked Patrice Bergeron‘s 1200th career game with the Black-and-Gold.

The B’s extend their win streak to four games thanks to the chemistry in the third line. Craig Smith netted the first goal early in the first period to get the momentum going for the Bruins. Erik Haula continued his hot streak, recording six assists in his last three games.

Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.

