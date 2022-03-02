Bruins Wrap: Boston Can’t Complete Late Comeback In Loss Vs. Ducks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins fought until the very end Tuesday, but weren’t able to complete a third-period comeback attempt as they fell to the Anaheim Ducks by a 4-3 verdict at Honda Center.

With the loss, the Bruins fell to 32-18-4 while the Ducks improved to 26-21-9.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins battled, but didn’t have their A-game Tuesday against the Ducks. Boston entered the second night of the back-to-back sporting a five-game win streak, but couldn’t extend it thanks to an impressive effort from Anaheim.

Boston actually outshot the Ducks 34-28, but a slow start did the visitors in. Anaheim built a 3-1 first period lead and the Bruins were forced to battle from behind the rest of the night. David Pastrnak tied the game late, but the Ducks consistently were in the Bruins’ defensive end as the time ticked down before Trevor Zegras ultimately scored the game-winner with 22 seconds remaining.

The Bruins have struggled with their power play lately but looked like they figured it out Monday scoring on two of their three chances. That wasn’t the case Tuesday as they were 0-1.

STARS OF THE GAME

— David Pastrnak has been red-hot for the Bruins and lit the lamp once again in the losing effort. The right winger knotted the score at three just 1:52 into the final period and extended his point streak in the process to six games.