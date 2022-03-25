Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Scores Hat Trick For Win Vs. Lightning

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins extended their win streak to three games on Thursday night thanks to a hat trick by David Pastrnak against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden. The final score was 3-2.

Boston improved to 40-19-5 while Tampa Bay fell to 39-18-6.

With the win, the Bruins overtook the Lightning in the standings, tying the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place in the Eastern Conference.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins looked just as good if not better than the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, even without their captain Patrice Bergeron in the lineup on Thursday. The Bruins outshot the Lightning 39-24, and were able to keep the puck in their zone all night long. They ended the night outshooting the Lightning 39-24. Boston also won 56.5% of the faceoffs without Bergeron.

Jeremy Swayman also continued to rise to the occasion with another clutch performance, making 22 saves.

STARS OF THE GAME

–Pastrnak scored a game-tying goal 9:55 into the second frame. The goal came less than three minutes after an opening score by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Then, in the third period, the right winger tied the game again 8:17 into the third period, keeping the Bruins in the game. He capped his performance off with a game-winning goal to grab the hat trick.