Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak’s Big Game Carries Boston Past Blackhawks

The Boston Bruins got back on track Thursday by defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in TD Garden. After suffering a series of late blunders, including a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, the Bruins were able to steal the game in the final seconds.

Boston’s victory will bring their record to 35-18-5. The Blackhawks fell to 21-30-8 in a lost season for Chicago.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

In another game that came down to the wire, David Pastrnak was able to cover up some of the defensive miscues with a goal to win the game, thanks to a great pass from Taylor Hall.

The Bruins attacked the net all night, outshooting the Blackhawks 36-25, and were able to come away with a win despite some third-period drama. The story of the night was clearly the last-second goal by Pastrnak, but the team’s third-period breakdowns are a mild concern.

The Bruins blew another lead in the third period Thursday as Chicago’s Brandon Hagel made it 3-3 three minutes into the third. It was the fourth time in the last five games that Boston dropped a lead in the final frame.