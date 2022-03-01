Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Scores Hat Trick As Boston Bests Kings 7-0

NESN Logo Sign In

The Los Angeles Kings entered Monday with a five-game winning streak, but the Boston Bruins stopped them in their tracks with a dominant 7-0 victory at Crypto.com Arena.

Jake DeBrusk recorded his first-ever hat trick as Boston steamrolled the Kings, earning its fifth straight victory in the process.

The Bruins improved to 32-17-4 while LA dropped to 29-18-7.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Can DeBrusk be stopped?

The recently-promoted winger, who moved over to the right wing as a left shot when he joined Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron on the top line, entered the night with five points in four games. It only took him 61 seconds to get on the board and open the scoring early for the Bruins, but by the time the second period rolled around, he had a hat trick to his name.

First career hatty for 74 ??? pic.twitter.com/T50NL0QORu — NESN (@NESN) March 1, 2022

His first-period effort was all Boston needed, but the extra offense — which he played a role in, logging an assist — kept the momentum going in what turned out to be an absolutely dominant effort.