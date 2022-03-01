Bruins Wrap: Jake DeBrusk Scores Hat Trick As Boston Bests Kings 7-0

The Los Angeles Kings entered Monday with a five-game winning streak, but the Boston Bruins stopped them in their tracks with a dominant 7-0 victory at Crypto.com Arena.
Jake DeBrusk recorded his first-ever hat trick as Boston steamrolled the Kings, earning its fifth straight victory in the process.
The Bruins improved to 32-17-4 while LA dropped to 29-18-7.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Can DeBrusk be stopped?
The recently-promoted winger, who moved over to the right wing as a left shot when he joined Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron on the top line, entered the night with five points in four games. It only took him 61 seconds to get on the board and open the scoring early for the Bruins, but by the time the second period rolled around, he had a hat trick to his name.
His first-period effort was all Boston needed, but the extra offense — which he played a role in, logging an assist — kept the momentum going in what turned out to be an absolutely dominant effort.
STARS OF THE GAME
— While DeBrusk is the highlight of the top line right now, his linemates did what they needed to in order to get him going.
Both Bergeron and Marchand finished the night with points. Bergeron logged a pair of assists on two DeBrusk goals, then topped things off with a goal of his own at 11:40 of the second period. Marchand finished with two assists.
— Erik Haula was a multi-goal scorer as well with his first two-goal game of the season. Both came late in the third, and his tally at 10:11 was his 100th career goal. Interestingly enough, both Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith recorded their 200th assists by helping him out.
— Swayman helped preserve the shutout with 34 saves on the night.
WAGER WATCH
Boston was a -125 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, meaning it would have taken a $125 bet to win $100.
DeBrusk is in his fifth NHL season, but he never scored a hat trick prior to Monday. Bettors who figured this was the night could have made plenty of cash, as DraftKings had the red-hot DeBrusk at 75-to-1 to score three goals.
