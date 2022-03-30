Bruins Wrap: Winning Streak Snapped In 6-4 Loss To Maple Leafs

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins had their four-game winning streak snapped Tuesday with a brutal 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden.

The sides entered the game with identical records, but Toronto now will move ahead of Boston in the Atlantic Division standings. The Maple Leafs are 42-19-5 while Boston drops to 41-20-5.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

At first, it looked like maybe Colin Blackwell’s early goal that gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 5:09 of the first period may just have been a fluke, as David Pastrnak potted the equalizer 50 seconds later. But as the first period wore on, it became clear that the Bruins just couldn’t keep pace with Toronto as the visitors surged out to a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Things only got worse in the second, as the Maple Leafs outshot Boston 14-9 in the period while tacking on three more goals to one from the Bruins.

The third period resulted in a final score that didn’t quite reflect the game, as Boston scored twice to make it a 6-4 result. And while there was a near comeback, the Bruins were playing from behind the entire night.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews both had two-point nights for Toronto, each logging a goal and an assist. John Tavares also finished with two assists.