Bryant, Wagner Fans Brawl During NEC Tournament Championship Game

This isn’t the kind of madness Bryant and Wagner wanted to see in March.

Fans of Bryant University and Wagner College brawled in the stands Tuesday in Smithfield, R.I., during the Northeast Conference Tournament championship game. Bryant was leading comfortably when the fight broke out behind the Wagner bench, stopping the game with 4:37 remaining in the second half for around 30 minutes. ESPN shared video of the incident via social media.

A fight broke out in the stands of the NEC Championship Game between Wagner and Bryant. pic.twitter.com/96FjSkYTg9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 9, 2022

Rhode Island State Police arrested a 20-year-old male on a disorderly conduct charge, according to WPRI’s Sarah Doiron.

The Bulldogs ultimately claimed their first NEC title with the 70-43 win over the Seahawks, clinching their first trip to the NCAA Tournament.