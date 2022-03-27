Bucs Coach Bruce Arians Addresses Rumored Rift With Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

Over the final leg of the Buccaneers’ 2021 season and into the offseason, there were rumors indicating tension between Bruce Arians and Tom Brady.

According to Tampa Bay’s head coach, the chatter was nothing more than that. Rumors.

Arians recently caught up with NFL Network’s Steve Wyche — less than two weeks after Brady announced his NFL comeback — and refuted the notion that there’s any sort of divide between he and the superstar quarterback.

“I have no clue where it comes from,” Arians told Wyche, as transcribed by NFL.com. “Somebody’s got to write a story every day about something. Tom and I have a great relationship. Even during the retirement: ‘Where you at?’ ‘I’m in Italy.’ ‘How’s it going?’ ‘Got the kids over here.’ You know, just checking on him. I can’t get him back on the golf course because he’s traveling too much, so I can’t win enough money off of him.”

Arians might want to get Brady back on the links in hopes of adding some more beer money to his wallet. The Bucs head coach admitted he’s been celebrating quite a bit since the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced he was putting his retirement on hold.