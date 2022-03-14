Bucs GM Essentially Confirms What We All Knew With Tom Brady Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady initially announced he would be stepping away from football six weeks ago, but those six weeks were filled with hints indicating the 44-year-old quarterback could return.

And those reports and consistent speculation made Brady’s return to the NFL, as announced Sunday, a lot easier to believe. Brady will play the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after acknowledging that he was not ready to step away from the game.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht released a statement Sunday night, and it seemed to indicate much of what we already thought — Brady’s return was days (if not weeks) in the making.

“We are thrilled that Tom decided to come back this season. We said we would leave all options open for him should he reconsider his retirement and today’s announcement is something we have been preparing for in recent days,” Licht wrote in a statement. “Bruce (Arians) and I have had plenty of conversations with Tom recently that led us to believe there was a realistic chance he would want to come back.”

“Plenty of conversations recently” is worthy of note given, again, Brady initially retired Feb. 1. Licht did previously share how the door would be kept open for Brady should he return to do so.

“Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time who is still playing at an elite level,” Licht wrote. “With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our offseason plans to reload this roster for another championship run.”

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians added to the statement, as well.