Bucs Reportedly Lose Key Free Agent One Day After Tom Brady Returns

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tom Brady effect apparently wasn’t strong enough to keep one of the Buccaneers’ most important free agents in Tampa Bay.

Brady, who announced the end of his NFL retirement Sunday, seemingly had major sway in center Ryan Jensen electing to stay with the Bucs on a reported three-year deal. But Jensen no longer will line up next to Alex Cappa, who is set to cash in with the Bengals.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday reported Cappa intends to sign a four-year, $40 million contract with Cincinnati.

Cappa marks the second subtraction from Brady’s offensive line this offseason. Ali Marpet, fresh off a Pro Bowl 2021 season, decided to retire after seven campaigns in the league. The 28-year-old reportedly is not expected to return for the 2022 season, even with Brady back in the mix.

It’s possible we’ll see a few other big-name players follow Cappa out of Tampa Bay. Carlton Davis, Rob Gronkowski, Ndamukong Suh, O.J. Howard, Jason Pierre-Paul and Leonard Fournette all are set hit the open market.