Cal Petersen has had an impressive season as the Los Angeles Kings’ backup goalie this season.

The Boston Bruins play Los Angeles for the second-straight Monday, hoping to walk out with a similar win as they did in their last matchup — which was a 7-0 win.

Petersen is 15-8-1 with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage so far this year.

