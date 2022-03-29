Ex-Patriot Cam Newton Looking For ‘Fair Chance’ After Rough Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton isn’t quite ready to hang up his cleats.

By this time last year, the veteran quarterback had re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal. But after being released by New England after the preseason, Newton went without an NFL job until the Carolina Panthers reunited with him in November. He enjoyed an impressive debut but ultimately was forgettable over eight games (five starts).

Now, two weeks after the start of NFL free agency, Newton has yet to land with a new team. The soon-to-be 33-year-old recently offered an update to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“I have teams that are interested in signing me,” Newton texted Schefter. “I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play.”

Schefter added Newton has drawn “interest” on the open market.

Newton was candid after his Patriots release, saying then-rookie Mac Jones didn’t outplay him during training camp. Rather, Newton believed his New England exit was due to the team’s desire to avoid distractions for its first-round quarterback.

A three-time Pro Bowler and the 2015 NFL MVP, Newton has compiled an impressive career after being selected first overall in the 2011 draft. However, given his recent performance, it’s fair to wonder whether Newton’s days as an NFL quarterback — starter or otherwise — are over.