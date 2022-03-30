Cardinals Put Up 29 Runs Vs. Nationals In Albert Pujols’ Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Take a quick glance at the St. Louis-Washington score from Wednesday, and you might think you were viewing an NFL box. But no, the St. Louis Cardinals really beat the Washington Nationals, 29-8, in a MLB spring training game.

The Cardinals, who welcomed Albert Pujols back to the franchise as he made his spring training debut Wednesday, used a monstrous 15-run eighth inning to build upon a 13-4 lead.

Today's game wasn't on TV so please enjoy this video recap of our 29 runs. pic.twitter.com/Q6LLVEYLFC — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2022

St. Louis finished the game with 26 hits, and shortstop Paul DeJong led with five RBIs. Pujols, who signed a one-year deal to play out his final season with the club that gave him his start in the major leagues. launched a single.

Albert Pujols loves smashing baseballs! pic.twitter.com/z0LTuZe48b — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2022

Washington starter Anibal Sanchez allowed 10 runs on 12 hits in four innings. Reliever Cade Cavalli allowed 11 runs on eight hits through 2 1/3 innings.

Yes, it’s just spring training. But it’s still quite a spectacle.