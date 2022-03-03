Celtics’ Brad Stevens Provides Latest Update On Jaylen Brown’s Ankle Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

The ankle injury Jaylen Brown sustained in the Boston Celtics’ win against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night could have been much worse.

The guard will miss his 15th game of the season Thursday night when the Celtics welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to TD Garden with a sprained ankle. Brown went down in serious pain in the first quarter Tuesday but was able to walk off the court under his own power.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Wednesday that Brown would be day-to-day and that they didn’t see the injury as being a long-term issue.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens reiterated as much Thursday during his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich.”

“I think he’s doing better than I originally thought when I saw him go down,” Stevens said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “He’s going to be constantly reevaluated over the next couple days … But it doesn’t look like a long-term thing.”

With the Celtics jelling of late, they certainly can’t afford to lose someone like Brown for an extended period of time.

Tip-off for Celtics-Grizzlies on Thursday night is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.