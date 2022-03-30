Celtics Can Clinch Spot In NBA Playoffs Wednesday

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics officially will be bound for the NBA Playoffs soon.

The Celtics can clinch their spot in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night if two results break their way: They must defeat the Miami Heat at TD Garden in their highly anticipated matchup, and the Cleveland Cavaliers must lose to the Dallas Mavericks, according to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow.

The Celtics would clinch a playoff spot tonight with a win and a Cleveland loss — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 30, 2022

The 47-29 Celtics are one game behind the Eastern Conference-leading Heat. The 42-33 Cavs are in seventh place in the East standings and trial the Celtics by 4 1/2 games with just six games remaining in the regular season.

The Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang explained how the Heat also can punch their playoff ticket Wednesday.

“(if Miami) defeats the Celtics AND the Cavaliers lose to the Mavericks,” Chiang wrote in a tweet.

Heat can clinch a playoff spot tonight if it defeats the Celtics AND the Cavaliers lose to the Mavericks. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) March 30, 2022

For the Celtics it’s a matter of when, not if, they clinch a spot in the playoffs. They’ve been surging for most of 2022 and have played themselves into the NBA Finals conversation.