Celtics’ Grant Williams Named Finalist For Twyman-Stokes Teammate Award

Grant Williams is the ultimate hype man and he’s getting recognized for just how good a teammate he truly is.

The Boston Celtics forward on Wednesday was named a finalist for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, given to the “player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.”

Here’s the full list of finalists:

The finalists for the 2021-22 Twyman Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.



The annual honor recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team. pic.twitter.com/R063LXOlxh — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 30, 2022

Williams endorsed his Celtics teammates for some end-of-the-year awards and even campaigned for Jaylen Brown to get selected to the NBA All-Star Game. Though unsuccessful, the effort did not go unnoticed.

Now Williams could be getting his name selected for an award of his own.