Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka Earns Hardware After Impressive February

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics arguably were the best team in the NBA throughout February and head coach Ime Udoka earned some hardware because of it.

Boston was 9-2 in February — including seven straight wins to kick off the month — and was able to complete this turnaround namely because of its defensive effort. The Celtics held opponents under 100 points in five of their wins during the month and have the league’s best defensive rating since Jan. 1.

For the team’s impressive effort, Udoka was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for the first time this season.

With the way the Celtics are playing, this might not be the last time Udoka nabs the award this season.