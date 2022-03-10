Celtics’ Ime Udoka Has Stern, Blunt Response To Coaching Criticisms

NESN Logo Sign In

Ime Udoka hasn’t been afraid to lay into the Celtics this season when he’s felt it’s necessary.

Udoka was unapologetically straightforward about Boston’s weaknesses and struggles in December and January when the C’s really were going through it. From “animated” film sessions to publicly calling out the team over a lack of mental toughness, Udoka hasn’t tip-toed around anything and he’s consistently been transparent with the media.

One could argue that broadcasting the Celtics’ problems — both for individual players and team woes — isn’t a wise choice, and that Udoka should address these matters behind closed doors. The first-year head coach, however, couldn’t care less about that opinion.

“It was pointed out to me that challenging the players publicly wasn’t welcomed by everybody,” Udoka told reporters Wednesday, per WEEI. “Like I care. The guys love it.”

Udoka’s approach has paid dividends. The Celtics went 17-3 over their last 20 games and sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings as of Thursday. That’s long enough of a stretch to suggest what Boston is doing isn’t a fluke and that Udoka’s team will be a tough out in the postseason.

The Celtics will try to keep it rolling Friday when they host the Detroit Pistons. Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.