Celtics Injury Report: Aaron Nesmith Ruled Out Against Hornets

Nesmith suffered an ankle injury on Thursday

The Boston Celtics will have a limited bench on Wednesday as they take on the Charlotte Hornets.

The Celtics released their injury report for Wednesday’s clash against the Hornets and Aaron Nesmith was the only player listed as out.

Nesmith went down with a right ankle sprain during Tuesday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The swingman was on the court as a replacement for Jaylen Brown, who was also out with an ankle injury. Brown, who was hurt last week against the Atlanta Hawks, is already back on the court and producing. The severity of Nesmith’s injury is not yet known at this time but he was able to walk off under his own power.

