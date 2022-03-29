Celtics Injury Report: Boston Expected To Return Key Starters Vs. Heat

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics are planning to have three starters back in the lineup when Boston plays host to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night in a game that will play a large role in determining the Eastern Conference seeding.

The Celtics, after having their six-game win streak snapped Monday when they lost to the Raptors in Toronto without Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford, are hoping to have all three back against the Heat. Both Brown and Tatum are listed as probable while Horford, who Celtics coach Ime Udoka said was out due to personal reasons, has been taken off the injury report.

Robert Williams unsurprisingly has been ruled out after tearing the meniscus in his left knee. Williams will need surgery, but is determining whether he could potentially return this season with a short-term recovery or need a different surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

Brown (right knee tendinopathy) and Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) each were listed on the injury report ahead of facing Miami. They were ruled out of Monday’s loss to the Raptors due to identical designations.

The Celtics currently are one of three teams one game back of the top-seeded Heat in the Eastern Conference standings. Boston’s loss to Toronto caused them to drop from first to fourth in the standings, depicting the tight race at the top.

Celtics-Heat is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.