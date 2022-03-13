Celtics Release Hype Video For Kevin Garnett’s Number Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

There will be no shortage of pomp and circumstance Sunday at TD Garden.

Boston will be the site of a late-afternoon marquee matchup that will pit Jayson Tatum and the Celtics against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. And following the nationally televised clash, the C’s will honor one of the best players in franchise history.

The Celtics are set to raise Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 to the Garden rafters. Garnett helped bring the organization back to championship relevancy when he arrived in the summer of 2007 and he was an integral piece of Boston’s last NBA Finals-winning team. Hours before the ceremony, the C’s did their part to get Green Teamers a little more excited for the event by sharing a hype video.

For the passion,

For the memories,

For 17 ?? pic.twitter.com/IoFP56ZeEt — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 13, 2022

The Celtics plan to kick off the festivities following Sunday’s game, which likely will wrap up around 6 p.m. ET.