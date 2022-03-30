Celtics Rumors: Could COVID Vaccination Status Hurt Team In Postseason?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics could clinch a playoff spot against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, but their roster in the postseason reportedly could be limited should they meet the Toronto Raptors.

According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, the Celtics — along with the Philadelphia 76ers — “declined to comment” when asked if their teams are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Players must be fully vaccinated to travel to Canada.

Of note, the Celtics traveled to play the Raptors on Monday — their first time north of the border since that vaccination requirement went into effect. Robert Williams was sidelined with a knee injury that eventually required surgery and Al Horford missed his second consecutive game due to personal reasons, but Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown also missed with other injuries.

Bontemps, citing sources, reported Williams is vaccinated. Tatum, who twice has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, previously has said he is vaccinated, while Brown has sort of left things open-ended regarding his vaccination status.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka seemed to deflect the question, then offered a confusing answer when he was asked about the team’s vaccination rate heading into Monday’s game against the Raptors.

The postseason begins in a few weeks, and players must be two weeks removed from their one-dose vaccine or their second shot of a two-dose vaccine. So if vaccination status really might impact Boston moving forward, the clock is ticking.