Celtics’ Victory Over Timberwolves Vaults Boston Into First-Place Tie

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are amidst a magical run that has taken a No. 11 seed as recently as January all the way to the top.

Boston blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-112 to tie the Miami Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics have seven games remaining and control their own destiny with a chance to clinch home-field advantage all the way through the Eastern Conference Finals, should they get there.

The team seems to be enjoying its newfound success.

“Feeling good,” Jayson Tatum said when asked about how the locker room is feeling. “Playing great basketball. Everybody’s contributing, playing the right way, guys are healthy so spirits are high, just having fun.”

The Celtics won’t have much time to celebrate their new seeding as they head to Toronto to play the Raptors on Monday with tip off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.