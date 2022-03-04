Celtics Wing Aaron Nesmith Ruled Out After Suffering Ankle Injury

Nesmith rolled his right ankle

by

The Boston Celtics were bitten by the injury bug again Thursday.

Boston entered Thursday’s showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies without Jaylen Brown after he suffered a right ankle sprain in the team’s win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

Aaron Nesmith joined the starting lineup in his place against the Grizzlies, but also suffered a right ankle sprain midway through the first quarter and quickly was ruled out by the Celtics.

Nesmith walked off on his own power after suffering the injury.

Hopefully this just is a short-term thing and both Nesmith and Brown are able to return to the court soon.

More NBA:

Celtics Wing Aaron Nesmith Ruled Out After Suffering Ankle Injury
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Previous Article

Sportsbooks Panic, Pull Aaron Rodgers-Related Odds Off Betting Boards
Next Article

Celtics' Aaron Nesmith Taken to Locker Room; Will Not Return

Picked For You

Related