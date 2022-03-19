Charlie Coyle Earns Three Assists, Bruins Survive Jets’ Comeback Attempt

It was another great performance for Coyle

by

Charlie Coyle had himself another great performance in this victory.

The Boston Bruins were able to get back in the win column Friday night as they defeated the Winnipeg Jets by a score of 4-2. Winnipeg scored two goals early in the third period to tie the game but Boston managed to claw back to reacquire its lead and the win.

Coyle notched three assists in this one with each of them coming on the final three Bruins goals of the game.

For more on Coyle’s night, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

